Koln vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2023

Koln will host Bochum at the RheinEnergieStadion on Friday in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled to pick up wins in the league of late and now find themselves in the bottom half of the table, although they remain hopeful of safety. They played out a goalless draw against Union Berlin in their last league outing and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the game after a strong second-half display.

Koln sit 12th in the league table with 27 points from 23 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track on Friday.

Bochum have endured a rather difficult campaign and are now staring down the relegation barrel. They were beaten 2-0 by a recently rejuvenated Schalke in their last game, falling behind in the first half via a Manuel Riemann own goal before Marius Butler doubled the Royal Blues' advantage late in the game.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga standings and will aim to begin picking up important points starting this weekend.

Koln vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Koln and Bochum. The hosts have won 14 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won six times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture and their last 16 across all competitions.

Only three of the Billy Goats' eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Bochum have picked up just three points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in the German top-flight so far.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal concession tally of 56.

Koln vs Bochum Prediction

Koln are on a three-game winless and goalless streak and will be desperate to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last four home games and will be determined to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Bochum have lost their last five games on the bounce and have won just twice since the turn of the new year. They have lost their last four away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Koln 1-0 Bochum

Koln vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Koln

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

