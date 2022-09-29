Koln vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022

Borussia Dortmund will look to remain hot on the heels of leaders Union Berlin when they face FC Koln in the Bundesliga on Saturday (October 1).

With 15 points and five wins from seven games, Der BVB are behind The Iron Ones in the standings. It has been a promising start to their season under new manager Edin Terzic, who replaced Marco Rose, who joined RB Leipzig.

BvB's only league setbacks this season have come against Werder Bremen and Leipzig.

Bremen, meanwhile, pulled off an improbable comeback in stoppage time at Signal Iduna Park to win 3-2, while the Red Bulls made light work of Dortmund in a clinical 3-0 victory.

Koln are down in ninth place with ten points from seven games and just two wins all season, The Billy Goats started their season with a comfortable 3-1 win over Schalke but have struggled for consistency, failing to win their last two games.

Koln vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Dortmund have won 17 of their last 31 games with Koln, losing five

Nine games between the two teams have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in their last clash in May

Koln last beat Dortmund in November 2020 - a 2-1 victory at the Signal Iduna Park

BVB have picked up just five points from their last four league clashes against the Billy Goats - only against Bayern (0) have they managed fewer during the same period.

Koln are without a win in their last five Bundesliga games at home to Dortmund, their longest drought.

Koln have scored in their last teb league home games against Dortmund, their best scoring run against any team after Schalke (12)

Koln vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Koln know how to ruffle Dortmund's feathers, so the visitors can expect another tight clash. However, BVB have largely been impressive in the league despite losing Erling Haaland in the summer.

Moreover, given the gulf in quality between the two teams, the men in yellow should take all three points.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Koln vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dortmund

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

