Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023

Koln will entertain fifth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt at the RheinEnergieStadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts maintained their unbeaten start to 2023 with a goalless draw against RB Leipzig on Saturday. That was Koln's second straight goalless draw.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have also enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2023 and are coming off a 3-0 home win over Hertha Berlin in their previous outing. They are undefeated in the Bundesliga since October and are unbeaten in the standings.

Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 111 times across competitions since 1953. Koln lead 41-37.

Koln have seen under 2.5 goals in 11 of their last 13 home games against Frankfurt across competitions.

Koln are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 home games against Frankfurt across competitions.

Frankfurt are unbeaten on their travels since October, with their last three away games ending 1-1.

Koln have won just once at home in the Bundesliga since October.

Their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with the reverse fixture in August ending in a 1-1 draw. Their last five meetings at Koln have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

No team have played more draws than the hosts (8) in the Bundesliga this season.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 40 goals in 19 games.

Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

The Billy Goats' last three Bundesliga games have been low-scoring affairs, failing to score in the last two. Interestingly, they have also kept clean sheets in these two games. They have lost just once at home this century against the visitors.

Frankfurt have scored seven goals in their last two league games. Their last three away games have been low-scoring affairs, scoring once apiece.

Nonetheless, they have seen an uptick in form in recent games and should eke out a narrow win against their northern rivals.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score or assist any time - Yes

