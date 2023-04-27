Koln vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023 

Koln host Freiburg at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday (April 29) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but have picked up important points in recent weeks and are pushing for a top-half finish. Koln beat Hoffenheim 3-1 in their last game. They were three goals up before their opponents scored a late consolation. Koln are 11th in the Bundesliga with 35 points from 29 games.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are also playing well at the moment and have their sights set on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. They carried out a 4-0 thrashing of Schalke in their last league outing.

Michael Gregoritsch scored a first-half brace before Lucas Holer and Matthias Ginger got on the scoresheet in the second half. The visitors are fourth in the league table with 53 points.

Koln vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 32 previous meetings, Freiburg lead 17-9.

The visitors have lost one of their last five games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in three games across competitions.

Only four of Koln's ten league defeats this season have come at home.

Only six of Freiburg's 15 league wins this season have come away from home.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer have conceded 37 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only defending champions Bayern Munich (33) and Union Berlin (30) have conceded fewer.

Koln vs Freiburg Prediction

Koln have picked up two wins and as many draws in their last four games after losing four of their previous five. They're , however, winless in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last six games across competitions. They should take this one, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Koln 0-1 Freiburg

Koln vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last six matchups.)

