Koln vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Koln will welcome Freiburg to RheinEnergieStadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The hosts marked their return to the top flight with a win, while Breisgau-Brasilianer suffered a defeat in their campaign opener.

The Billy Goats got their 2025-26 season underway with a 2-1 away triumph over Jahn Regensburg in the DFB-Pokal first round and continued that form with a 1-0 away win over Mainz in the Bundesliga last week. It was a close game, with Marius Bülter scoring the winner in the 90th minute, with Luca Waldschmidt providing the assist.

The visitors won their DFB-Pokal first-round match against Lotte but lost 3-1 at home to Augsburg last week. Vincenzo Grifo scored the consolation goal from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, after they had conceded thrice in the first half.

Koln vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 46 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 22 wins. The Billy Goats have 15 wins, and nine games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league meetings against the Billy Goats, recording three wins.

Freiburg have won two of their last five league games, with both wins registered away from home.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Koln have won just one of their last seven Bundesliga home games, failing to score in four.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven Bundesliga away games, recording five wins.

The hosts have failed to score in their last four meetings against the visitors.

Koln vs Freiburg Prediction

The Billy Goats have won their two games this season, scoring three goals while conceding just one. They are winless in their last two home games in this fixture, failing to score in both.

Ragnar Ache is back in training and faces a late fitness test ahead of this match. Linton Maina and Florian Kainz will likely start from the bench.

Breisgau-Brasilianer are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, without conceding, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last eight competitive away games, while keeping five clean sheets.

Igor Matanović is back in training and should start from the bench. Niklas Beste faces a late fitness test. Patrick Osterhage will likely be rested here and return to the starting XI after the international break.

While the hosts have enjoyed a winning start to their season, considering their recent record in this fixture and the visitors' injury list, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Koln 1-1 Freiburg

Koln vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

