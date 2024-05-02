Koln vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Koln will host Freiburg at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured an overall difficult campaign and are rapidly running out of time to save their top-flight status. They played out a 1-1 draw against Mainz last time out, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Florian Kainz levelled the scores from the spot in additional time.

Koln sit 17th in the league table with just 23 points from 31 matches and will be unable to achieve automatic safety should they lose this weekend.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the league of late but remain hopeful of securing continental football. They were beaten 2-1 by Wolfsburg last time out, profiting from an own goal to take the lead in the first half before their opponents scored two stunners in the final 10 minutes of the game to clinch maximum points.

The visitors sit seventh in the league table with 40 points from 31 matches and will be looking to add to that tally come Saturday.

Koln vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between Koln and Freiburg. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

The Billy Goats are the lowest-scoring side in the German top flight this season with a goal tally of just 24.

Freiburg have conceded 55 league goals this season, the second-highest of any team in the top half of the Bundesliga table.

Koln are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 11 matches. They have lost four of their last five home matches and could struggle here.

Freiburg are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last seven matches. They have, however, won their last three Bundesliga games on the bounce and should extend that streak this weekend.

Prediction: Koln 0-1 Freiburg

Koln vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)