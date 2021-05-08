Koln vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

FC Koln will take on Freiburg on Sunday in their battle to avoid relegation from the German Bundesliga.

The Billy Goats will need to conjure a good performance to ensure they climb out of the relegation spots.

Hertha Berlin’s win against Freiburg a few days ago pushed Koln to 17th spot in the Bundesliga table, and Friedhelm Funkel’s side now need to respond.

Freiburg were abject in their game against Hertha and will want to bounce back and show some pride.

Christian Streich’s side don’t have much to play for this season, but will want to finish on a high and perhaps in the top 10 positions.

Koln vs Freiburg Head-to-head

Koln will not have fond memories of their previous game against Freiburg. The Billy Goats were thrashed 5-0, and will want to avenge that heavy defeat.

The head-to-head record between the two teams is even. Both teams have won this fixture 12 times, and five games have ended as draws.

Koln will look to change the even record and give themselves a boost in the race for survival.

Koln form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Freiburg form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Koln vs Freiburg Team News

Koln

Sebastian Andersson has trained, but his involvement is still in doubt. He will be assessed before the game.

Doubtful: Sebastian Andersson

Suspended: None

Freiburg

The big boost for Freiburg is Baptiste Santamaria, who is available again after serving his suspension. Chang-Hoon Kwon and Yannik Keitel are both doubtful and might not make the squad.

💬 „Mark #Flekken wird in Köln zum Einsatz kommen.“



Die aufgrund des engen Terminplans verkürzte Pressekonferenz vor #KOESCF im Video 👇https://t.co/hBl1y8KslA — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) May 7, 2021

Mark Flekken is expected to start the game against Koln, as revealed by Streich in his press conference.

Doubtful: Chang-Hoon Kwon, Yannik Keitel

Suspended: None

Koln vs Freiburg Predicted Lineups

Koln Probable XI (4-1-4-1): Timo Horn; Jannes-Killian Horn, Rafael Czichos, Sebastian Bornauw, Kingsley Ehizibue; Ellyes Skhiri; Marius Wolf, Jonas Hector, Dominick Drexler, Florian Kainz; Ondrej Duda

Freiburg Probable XI (3-4-3): Mark Flekken; Philipp Lienhart, Manuel Gulde, Dominique Heintz; Jonathan Schmid, Baptiste Santamaria, Vincenzo Grifo, Christian Gunter; Roland Sallai, Ermedin Demirovic, Woo-yeong Jeong

Koln vs Freiburg Prediction

Koln’s form heading into this game is good, and the Billy Goats will want to keep that up. They can't afford to take their foot off the gas as just one point separates four teams that are at the bottom of the table.

We expect Koln to win and keep their survival hopes alive.

Prediction: Koln 2-1 Freiburg