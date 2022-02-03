Koln vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns after the winter break and will see Koln host Freiburg at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday afternoon.

Koln did not have the best of form heading into the break. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Bochum last time out as they went behind and came back to take the lead before losing it in the second half. Timo Hubers and Anthony Modeste both got on the scoresheet for the hosts, with the former scoring his first-ever Bundesliga goal.

The Billy Goats sit eighth in the league table with 29 points from 20 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Freiburg have been very inconsistent over the past three months with two draws, three wins and five losses in their last 10 league games. They, however, beat Stuttgart 2-0 in their last game via an own goal in the first half and a Kevin Schade strike in the second.

The visitors sit fifth in the league table with 33 points from 20 games. They will be looking to make a return to the Champions League spots with a win on Saturday.

Koln vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between Koln and Freiburg. The home team have won eight of those games while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended 1-1.

Koln Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W

Freiburg Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Koln vs Freiburg Team News

Koln

Goalkeeper Timo Horn has been out with an injury since November last year but has now recovered, featuring in a friendly game for the Billy Goats last weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Kiliann Sildillia contracted COVID-19 recently and has not been included in the squad to face Koln on Saturday. The teenager is the only absentee for the visitors ahead of the weekend clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Kiliann Sildillia

Suspended: None

Koln vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Koln Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Marvin Schwäbe (GK); Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Timo Hübers, Jonas Hector; Salih Özcan; Dejan Ljubicic, Ondrej Duda, Florian Kainz; Anthony Modeste, Mark Uth

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Flekken (GK); Lukas Kübler, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Günter; Kevin Schade, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Höfler, Vincenzo Grifo; Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Höler

Koln vs Freiburg Prediction

Koln are currently on a three-game winless run across all competitions and have conceded seven goals in that period. They have lost three of their last four home games and will be looking to step up their home form starting this weekend.

Freiburg are currently on a run of back-to-back victories and should be able to make it three wins on the bounce when they come up against a side they've had positive results against in recent times.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 Freiburg

Edited by Manas Mitul