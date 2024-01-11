Koln vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Koln will host Heidenheim at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a largely difficult campaign, prompting the dismissal of head coach Steffen Baumgart. They were beaten 2-0 by Union Berlin in their last match and will hope new boss Timo Schultz can guide them to safety.

Koln sit 17th in the league table with just 10 points picked up so far. They will be looking to begin picking up points this weekend in a bid to exit the drop zone.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, are performing commendably in their first-ever top-flight campaign and are well on course to avoid the drop. They beat Freiburg 3-2 in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a 2-1 defeat before Tim Kleindienst turned home a late leveler and Matthias Ginter scored a bizarre own goal to hand the newly-promoted side all three points.

The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place with 20 points from 16 games and will be looking to continue their winning streak on Saturday.

Koln vs Heidenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark just the third meeting between Koln and Heidenheim. The hosts are undefeated in their previous two meetings picking up a win and a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a 2. Bundesliga clash back in 2019 which the Billy Goats won 2-0.

The visitors have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 10 games across all competitions.

Koln have failed to score any goals in four of their last five league games.

The hosts are the lowest-scoring side in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of 10.

Six of Heidenheim's eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

Koln vs Heidenheim Prediction

Koln are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last nine competitive outings. They have won just once on home turf all season and could struggle here.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, have won their last three Bundesliga games on the bounce after winning just one of their previous seven. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents ahead of Saturday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Koln 0-1 Heidenheim

Koln vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Heidenheim to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Koln's last six league matches)