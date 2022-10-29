Koln vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30th 2022

Koln will host Hoffenheim at the RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday evening in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but have hit a particularly rough patch of late. They were thrashed 5-0 by Mainz in their last league outing. They had started the match brightly before a red card to Luca Killian just before the half-hour mark saw the momentum of the game swing the way of the 05ers.

Koln sit mid-table in 10th place with 16 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Sunday.

Hoffenheim enjoyed a solid start to their season but have struggled for results in the league of late, falling behind in the race for European football. They were beaten 2-0 by defending champions Bayern Munich in their last league outing, conceding both goals in the first half of the game.

The visitors have picked up 17 points from 11 games this season and sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings. They will aim to return to winning ways in the league this weekend and climb up the table.

Koln vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Koln and Hoffenheim. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won 13 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last eight games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 10.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions and their last 12 in this fixture.

Three of Koln's four league wins this season have come on home turf.

Hoffenheim have conceded just five league goals on the road this season, the joint-fewest in the division alongside league leaders Union Berlin and defending champions Bayern Munich.

Koln vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Koln have picked up two wins in their last three games after losing three games prior. They have won three of their last four games at the RheinEnergieStadion and will hope to maximize their home advantage when they play on Sunday.

Hoffenheim's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories but marked just their second defeat in their last seven games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last four games on the road and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 Hoffenheim

Koln vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hoffenheim

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight meetings between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Hoffenheim to score first: YES (The visitors have scored the first goal in their last 10 games in this fixture)

Poll : 0 votes