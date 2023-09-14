Koln vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Koln host Hoffenheim at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday (September 16) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a difficult start to their league campaign, as they find themselves just outside the drop zone. Koln drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, conceding a late equaliser. Koln are 14th in the league table with one point from three games.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Freiburg in their league opener before picking up 3-1 comeback win over Wolfsburg in their last game. Three players got on the scoresheet, including former Wolfsburg defender John Brooks.

The visitors are sixth in the standings with six points from an obtainable nine.

Koln vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 30th meeting between the two teams, with Koln trailing 13-9.

Hoffenheim lost 3-1 in their last meeting with Koln, ending an 11-game unbeaten streak in the fixture.

Koln are without a clean sheet in 11 games in the fixture since 2015.

Koln (2) are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season.

Der Blau are without a clean sheet in 13 games across competitions since April.

Koln vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Koln beat Bergisch Gladbach 6-0 in a friendly last week but have won just one of their last eight home league games.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins, winning three of their last four games. They have won their last two away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 Hoffenheim

Koln vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hoffenheim

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in Hoffenheim's last 10 games.)