Koln vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga continues this weekend and will see Koln host Hoffenheim at the RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday evening.

Koln have returned to action after the winter break in better form than they were prior. They, however, played out a 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Greuther Furth last weekend and will be disappointed not to have come away with maximum points.

The Billy Goats sit eighth in the league table with 36 points from 24 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their push for Europe.

Hoffenheim have hit a good patch of late after a torrid three-week spell. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Stuttgart last time out, with Christoph Baumgartner scoring a quickfire double in the final five minutes of the game, ending a 13-game goal drought for the Austrian.

Hoffenheim sit sixth in the Bundesliga standings with 40 points from 24 games. They will now be looking to extend their good run this weekend as they continue their pursuit of Champions League football.

Koln vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between Koln and Hoffenheim. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in an explosive league clash back in October last year in which Hoffenheim won 5-0.

Koln Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Hoffenheim Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Koln vs Hoffenheim Team News

Koln

Timo Hubers has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Sunday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Timo Hubers

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

The visitors have a rather lengthy injury list which includes Ermin Bicakcic, Robert Skov, Kevin Vogt, Havard Nordtveit and Sebastian Rudy. Dennis Geiger is suffering from a concussion and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Robert Skov, Kevin Vogt, Havard Nordtveit, Sebastian Rudy

Doubtful: Dennis Geiger

Suspended: None

Koln vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Koln Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Timo Horn (GK); Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Julian Chabot, Jonas Hector; Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan; Jan Thielmann, Mark Uth, Florian Kainz; Anthony Modeste

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann (GK); Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Benjamin Hübner; Pavel Kaderabek, Diadie Samassekou, Andrej Kramaric, Christoph Baumgartner, David Raum; Georginio Rutter, Ihlas Bebou

Koln vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Koln have lost just one of their four games since their return from the winter break. They are, however, not in their usual prolific selves, scoring just one goal in each of those games.

Hoffenheim are on a three-game winning streak, scoring two goals in each of those games. They have had to grind out their last two victories and should be able to come out on top this time as well.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 Hoffenheim

