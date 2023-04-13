Koln vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Koln host Mainz at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday (April 15) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a difficult run of results in recent weeks, finding themselves in the bottom half of the table but remain hopeful of survival. Koln returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Augsburg.

Three different players getting on the scoresheet, including Eric Martel, who opened his Bundesliga account. Koln are 12th in the league table with 31 points from 27 games.

Mainz, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form, pushing for European spots. They drew 2-2 against Werder Bremen last weekend. Mainz looked set to head towards all three points after Nelson Weiper's late strike but were pegged back by their dogged opponents. The visitors are eighth in the standings, with 41 points from 27 games.

Koln vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Koln and Mainz, who lead 13-11.

The visitors have lost just one of their last four games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Five of the Billy Goats' seven league wins this season have come at home.

Five of the 05ers' eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

Koln have scored just twice in their last seven Bundesliga outings.

Koln vs Mainz Prediction

Koln's latest result snapped their six-game winless run. They are, however, winless in three home games, and the trend could continue.

Mainz, meanwhile, are on an eight-game unbeaten run, picking up five wins and three draws. They're in much better form than Mainz and should come out on top.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 Mainz

Koln vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mainz

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight matchups.)

