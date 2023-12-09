Koln vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

In a clash between two teams from the lower end of the Bundesliga table, 15th-placed Koln entertain 17th-placed Mainz at the RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday (December 10).

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games, thanks to Davie Selke's 60th-minute winner against Darmstadt. Koln are out of the relegation zone and are in 15th place in the standings with nine points.

Mainz, meanwhile, are winless in three league outings and suffered their first league defeat in five games when they fell 1-0 at home to Freiburg. With just one win all season, they are 17th place in the league table, trailing Koln by a point.

Koln vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Western German rivals have squared off 36 times across competitions, with each team winning 13 times.

Mainz went unbeaten in the Bundesliga against Koln last season, winning 5-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away.

Koln have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring 10 times in 13 games.

Mainz have the joint-second-worst attacking record with 12 goals.

Koln have lost once to Mainz at home since 2005, winning six times.

Mainz have endured a winless run in 11 away games in the Bundesliga.

Mainz have one win in 18 league games, with that victory coming in their home game against RB Leipzig last month.

Koln vs Mainz Prediction

Koln have lost eight times in the Bundesliga, with just last-placed Union Berlin (9) losing more. Six of their 10 league goals have come at home home. Six of their last nine home games against Mainz have ended in draws.

Sargis Adamyan and Faride Alidou are the only absentees for head coach Steffen Baumgart through injury, Rasmus Carstensen missed the win against Darmstadt and faces a late fitness test.

Mainz, meanwhile, have one win in the league and saw their four-game unbeaten run end last week. While they are winless on their travels in the Bundesliga since April, they have drawn their last four away outings.

Interim manager Jan Siewert has a lengthy absentee list, as Joshua Guilavogui, Edimilson Fernandes, Maxim Leitsch, Andreas Hanche-Olsen and Nelson Weiper remain unavailable due to injury. Robin Zentner is a doubt, as he's nursing a broken finger.

Both teams have struggled to score, so considering their current form, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Koln 1-1 Mainz

Koln vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Davie Selke to score or assist any time - Yes