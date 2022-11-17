Koln vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2022

Koln will face Stuttgart at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two German sides.

The Billy Goats have had a largely difficult campaign, falling off the pace after a solid start to their season with manager Steffen Baumgart attributing his side's struggles to their hectic schedule. They were beaten 2-0 by struggling Hertha Berlin in their last league outing and will be grateful for the international break.

Koln will return to competitive action next year with a home game against Werder Bremen and will hope to return on a positive note.

Stuttgart have also had their struggles this season with manager Pellegrino Matarazzo losing his job as a result. They have had mixed fortunes under interim boss Michael Wimmer and were beaten 2-0 by a recently rejuvenated Bayer Leverkusen side in their last Bundesliga game.

The visitors will aim to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways in a relaxed environment this weekend.

Koln vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Koln and Stuttgart. The Billy Goats have won 10 of those games while their opponents have won one fewer.

There have been 11 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The Reds have won just one of their last four games in this fixture.

Koln have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games in this fixture.

Stuttgart have picked up just three points on foreign grounds in the Bundesliga this season. Only last-placed Schalke have picked up fewer.

The Billy Goats have the third-worst defensive record in the league this season with a goal concession tally of 29.

Koln vs Stuttgart Prediction

Koln are on a three-game losing streak and are winless in their last five games across all competitions. They have lost five of their last six games on foreign grounds and could struggle here.

Stuttgart have lost two of their last three games after losing just once in their four games prior. They have also failed to impress away from home this season, meaning Saturday's game could end level.

Prediction: Koln 1-1 Stuttgart

Koln vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of Stuttgart's last four matches).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

