Koln vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023

Koln will host Stuttgart at the MHP Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a poor start to their season and continue to search for their first league win of the campaign. They were beaten 2-1 by Werder Bremen in their last game, taking the lead at the half-hour mark via a Davie Selke header before their opponents scored twice in the following 40 minutes to turn the game on its head and snatch all three points.

Koln sit 16th in the league table with just one point from five games and will be looking to add to that tally this Saturday.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant start to their season and currently find themselves in the upper echelons of the table. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over newly-promoted Darmstadt last weekend featuring goals from Enzo Milot and in-form striker Serhou Guirassy.

The visitors sit third in the Bundesliga standings with 12 points from five games. They will look to continue their strong run of form when they play this weekend.

Koln vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 107 meetings between Koln and Stuttgart. The hosts have won 41 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been 27 draws between the two teams.

The away side are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Reds have scored 17 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (18) have scored more.

Koln are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of four.

Koln vs Stuttgart Prediction

Koln are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last seven Bundesliga outings. They have won just one of their last nine home matches and could struggle here.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, have won their last three games on the bounce and five of their last six. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Koln 1-3 Stuttgart

Koln vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)