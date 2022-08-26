Koln vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Koln will host Stuttgart at the RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday afternoon in the fourth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The Billy Goats have had mixed results this season although they remain undefeated in the league. They played out a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in their last league outing, with Jan Thielmann coming off the bench to score a spectacular equaliser.

Koln sit eighth in the league table with five points from three games. They picked up a 3-0 win over MOL Fehervar in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday and will look to build on that this weekend.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, have struggled in the Bundesliga this season. They were beaten 1-0 by Freiburg in their last game but perhaps deserved more from the outing. They were the more dominant team but could not find their way back into the game after conceding an early goal.

The Reds are 12th in the Bundesliga standings with two points. They will now look to pick up their first win of the season this weekend.

Koln vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Koln and Stuttgart. The hosts have won ten of their previous matchups, while Stuttgart have won nine. There have been ten draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the Reds won 2-1.

Koln Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Stuttgart Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Koln vs Stuttgart Team News

Koln

The hosts will be without the services of Mark Uth and Dimitris Limnios this weekend, as the duo are injured.

Injured: Mark Uth, Dimitris Limnios

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stuttgart

Tanguy Coulibaly and Nikolas Nartey have both been ruled out of Sunday's game with toe and thigh injury respectively.

Injured: Tanguy Coulibaly, Nikolas Nartey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Koln vs Stuttgart Predicted XIs

Koln (4-1-3-2): Marvin Schwabe; Jonas Hector, Timo Hubers, Luca Kilian, Benno Schmitz; Ellyes Skhiri; Florian Kainz, Mathias Olesen, Dejan Ljubicic; Jan Thielmann, Florian Dietz

Stuttgart (3-5-2): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Josha Vagnoman, Naouirou Ahamada, Wataru Endo, Chris Fuhrich, Borna Sosa; Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Sasa Kalajdzic

Koln vs Stuttgart Prediction

Koln's latest result ended a three-game winless run across competitions. They have lost just one of their last five home games in the Bundesliga and will hope to maximise their home advantage this weekend.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are winless in their league campaign so far, picking up two wins and a draw in their three games. The hosts are in much better form ahead of their weekend clash and should win this one.

Prediction: Koln 2-1 Stuttgart.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav