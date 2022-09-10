Koln vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Koln will welcome Union Berlin to the RheinEnergieStadion in their upcoming Bundesliga fixture on Sunday.

The two teams are one of three undefeated sides in the German top-flight after five games. With three wins to their name, Union Berlin are in fourth place in the table with 11 points while Koln have a couple of wins to their name and are in sixth place.

The hosts returned to winning ways after three back-to-back draws with a 4-2 away win at Wolfsburg in their previous outing. They played out a 1-1 draw against Nice in their UEFA Europa Conference League match on Thursday.

Union Berlin held reigning champions Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw in their previous league game but fell to a 1-0 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise in their Europa League opener on Thursday.

Koln vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 15 times across all competitions with all but one meeting coming in competitive fixtures. These games have been closely contested between them, with the visitors having a 6-7 lead in wins and the remaining two games ending in draws.

Union Berlin are undefeated in their six Bundesliga meetings against Die Geißböcke, picking up five wins.

Koln form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-D

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Koln vs Union Berlin Team News

Koln

The home side have some significant absentees for the game. Sebastian Andersson, Mark Uth, Dimitris Limnios, Julian Chabot, and Mathias Olesen are sidelined with injuries. Benno Schmitz missed out on the Conference League squad due to an ankle issue and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Mark Uth, Dimitris Limnios, Julian Chabot, Mathias Olesen, Sebastian Andersson

Doubtful: Benno Schmitz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Union Berlin

Timo Baumgartl has resumed light training with the rest of the squad but is not match-fit yet. Theoson Siebatcheu missed the Europa League game against Union Saint-Gilloise with a muscle issue and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Timo Baumgartl

Doubtful: Theoson Siebatcheu, Diogo Leite

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Koln vs Union Berlin Predicted XIs

Koln (4-1-3-2): Marvin Schwabe; Jonas Hector, Timo Hubers, Luca Kilian, Kingsley Schindler; Ellyes Skhiri; Florian Kainz, Ondrej Duda, Dejan Ljubicic; Jan Thielmann, Florian Dietz

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow; Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Danilho Doekhi; Morten Thorsby, Christopher Trimmel, Janik Haberer, Rani Khedira, Julian Ryerson; Sheraldo Becker, Kevin Behrens

Koln vs Union Berlin Prediction

Koln have struggled in their recent meetings against Die Eisernen but, given their undefeated record this term, they will be hopeful of producing a solid display here. Both teams have European commitments on Thursday and might take a breather in this league meeting.

Keeping that in mind, coupled with the two sides' defensive record in the league thus far, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Koln 1-1 Union Berlin

