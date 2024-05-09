Koln vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2023-24

Koln will welcome Union Berlin to RheinEnergieStadion in a crucial match of the Bundesliga relegation race on Saturday. The hosts, 17th in the league table, trail the visitors by six points, who are in 15th place.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings, with the last two games ending in draws. They held Freiburg to a goalless draw last week. They need to win their two remaining games to keep their top-flight status intact or, at the least, qualify for the relegation playoffs.

Berlin have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last six league outings. After a goalless draw against Borussia Monchengladbach last month, they lost 4-3 at home to Bochum last week. If they can avoid a loss in this match, they will avoid direct relegation.

Koln vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 17 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with nine wins. The hosts are not far behind with five wins while three meetings have ended in draws.

Berlin are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against the hosts and recorded a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Koln form guide (Bundesliga): D-D-L-L-W

Union Berlin form guide (Bundesliga): L-D-L-L-L

Koln vs Union Berlin Team News

Koln

Luca Kilian and Davie Selke are confirmed absentees for the hosts while Mark Uth and Leart Paqarada are doubts due to illness. Eric Martel is back from suspension and is in contention to start.

Injured: Luca Kilian, Davie Selke

Doubtful: Mark Uth, Leart Paqarada

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Interim manager Marco Grote has a clean bill of health in his first game in charge.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Koln vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Koln Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwäbe; Benno Schmitz, Timo Hübers, Dominique Heintz, Max Finkgräfe; Eric Martel, Denis Huseinbašić; Jan Thielmann, Luca Waldschmidt, Linton Maina; Faride Alidou

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Frederik Rønnow; Danilho Doekhi, Kevin Vogt, Diogo Leite; Rani Khedira; Josip Juranović, Lucas Tousart, Andras Schäfer, Robin Gosens; Kevin Volland, Benedict Hollerbach

Koln vs Union Berlin Prediction

The Billy Goats have regained some form and after suffering two consecutive defeats, they have drawn their last two games. Nonetheless, they have just one win in their last six home games in the league, which is a cause for concern.

Die Eisernen suffered their fourth league loss in five games last week, which prompted the sacking of head coach Nenad Bjelica. They will take to the pitch under interim coach Marco Grote.

Berlin have kept clean sheets in their last four meetings against the hosts, which bodes well for them. They have failed to score in eight of their last 10 away games in the Bundesliga and might struggle here.

While both teams have struggled recently, home advantage should come in handy for Koln and they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Koln 1-0 Union Berlin