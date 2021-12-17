Koln vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns at the weekend and will see Koln host VfB Stuttgart on Sunday evening.

Koln beat Wolfsburg in an enthralling 3-2 win in midweek. They fell behind twice and leveled the scores both times before Anthony Modeste scored a late winner for the Billy Goats.

Tuesday's win marked an end to two winless games for the hosts.

Koln sit 10th in the league table with 22 points from 16 games. A win on Sunday will see Koln enter the European spots for the first time since October.

VfB Stuttgart were thoroughly beaten by defending champions Bayern Munich in their last game. The game ended 5-0 on VfB Stuttgart's stomping ground, putting a stop to a three-game unbeaten run for the Reds.

VfB Stuttgart sit 15th in the Bundesliga standings with just 17 points. They are tied on points with Augsburg in the relegation playoff spot. They will be looking to extend the gap at the weekend.

Koln vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head

There have been 27 meetings between Koln and VfB Stuttgart. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won one less. There have been 10 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last met in the second round of the DFB Pokal last season. Koln won the game 2-0.

Koln Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

VfB Stuttgart Form Guide: L-W-D-W-L

Koln vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

Koln

The hosts have a rather lengthy list of absentees ahead of Sunday's game. Timo Horn, Tomas Ostrak, Matthias Kobbing and Niklas Hauptmann are all injured. Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan and Dejan Ljubicic are all doubts for the game as they work their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Timo Horn, Tomas Ostrak, Matthias Kobbing, Niklas Hauptmann

Doubtful: Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan, Dejan Ljubicic

Suspended: None

VfB Stuttgart

Mohamed Sankoh, Erik Thommy, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enzo Millot and Philipp Klement are all injured. Meanwhile, Fabian Bredlow, Roberto Massimo and Nikolas Nartey are doubts for the weekend clash.

Injured: Mohamed Sankoh, Erik Thommy, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enzo Millot, Philipp Klement

Doubtful: Fabian Bredlow, Roberto Massimo, Nikolas Nartey

Suspended: None

Koln vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI

Koln Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Marvin Schwäbe; Kingsley Ehizibue, Luca Kilian, Rafael Czichos, Benno Schmitz; Jonas Hector; Ondrej Duda, Mark Uth, Florian Kainz; Anthony Modeste, Sebastian Andersson

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Florian Muller; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Atakan Karazor; Borna Sosa, Roberto Massimo, Wataru Endo, Tanguy Coulibaly; Philipp Forster, Omar Marmoush

Koln vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

Koln picked up a dramatic 3-2 win last time out and have now lost just once in their last six games. Half of those games have ended in draws as they currently have the joint-most draws in the division.

VfB Stuttgart's run of three games without defeat came to an end last time out. They have won just once on the road all season. Their poor away form could see them suffer defeat on Sunday.

Prediction: Koln 2-1 VfB Stuttgart

