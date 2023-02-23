Koln vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Koln will host Wolfsburg at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday (February 25) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts enjoyed a strong return to action after the winter break, shaking off their sluggish finish to 2022. Koln, though, lost 3-0 to struggling Stuttgart in their last league outing, falling behind in the opening ten minutes and failing to find their way back. Koln are 12th in the league table with 26 points from 21 games.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch recently, consequently falling behind in the race for European football, with manager Niko Kovac now under pressure to deliver results. They lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in their last game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin, as they were repeatedly carved open by their opponents.

The visitors sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings with 30 points from 21 games.

Koln vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Koln and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won eight of these games, while the visitors have won 15.

Both sides have alternated wins in their last four meetings, with Koln picking up a 4-2 win in their most recent matchup.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in the fixture.

Four of Die Wolfe's seven league defeats this season have come away from home.

Five of the Billy Goats' six league wins this season have come at home.

The hosts have scored 32 league goals this season, the second-highest of all teams in the bottom half of the Bundesliga.

Koln vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Koln snapped their five-game unbeaten streak in their last outing. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three home games.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are on a five-game winless run across competitions, losing four. They have struggled on the road recently and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Koln 2-1 Wolfsburg

Koln vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Koln

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight league matchups.)

