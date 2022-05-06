Koln vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In the penultimate game week of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season this weekend, Koln will host Wolfsburg at the Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday afternoon.

Koln are enjoying a good spell at the moment and have their sight on European football next season. They picked up an impressive 4-1 win over Augsburg last time out, opening the game with a quickfire double, before Anthony Modeste scored a second-half brace to wrap up the points.

The Billy Goats are sixth in the Bundesliga standings with 52 points from 32 games. They will look to continue their strong run this weekend to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have had a campaign to forget and will look forward to next season. They were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Stuttgart last time out, with John Brooks' early opener getting cancelled out late in the game.

The Wolves are 13th in the league table with 38 points from 32 games. They will look to return to winning ways this weekend as they target a strong finish to their campaign.

Koln vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between Koln and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won seven of those games, while Wolfsburg have won 14. There have been nine draws between the two teams. The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season, which Koln won 3-2.

Koln Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L.

Wolfsburg Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L.

Koln vs Wolfsburg Team News

Koln

Sebastian Andersson tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to sit out the weekend clash.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Sebastian Andersson.

Wolfsburg

Sebastiaan Bornauw missed the last game due to a back problem and will remain out this weekend. William, Luca Waldschmidt and Paulo Otavio are all injured as well and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Sebastiaan Bornauw, William, Luca Waldschmidt.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Koln vs Wolfsburg Predicted XIs

Koln (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwabe; Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Jonas Hector; Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan; Jan Thielmann, Mark Uth, Florian Kainz; Anthony Modeste.

Wolfsburg (4-3-3): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussillon, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Ridle Baku; Yannick Gerhardt, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager; Max Kruse, Jonas Wind, Lukas Nmecha.

Koln vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Koln are on a four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last seven games. They are unbeaten in their last three home matches and will look to maximise their home advantage on Saturday.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are unbeaten in back-to-back games. They are, however, winless in their last five matches on the road and could lose this weekend.

Prediction: Koln 2-1 Wolfsburg.

