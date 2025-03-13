Konyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025 

Konyaspor and Besiktas will battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig round 28 clash on Saturday (March 15th). The game will be played at Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Eyupspor last weekend. Emre Akbaba broke the deadlock from the spot in the 15th minute for the hosts but Tunahan Tasci equalized in the 58th minute. Umut Bozok scored the match-winner in the 77th minute.

Besiktas, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Gaziantep. Ciro Immobile put them ahead from the spot just past the half-hour mark. Arda Kizildag equalized just past the hour mark before Gaziantep were reduced to 10 men following Bruno Viana's dismissal in the 77th minute. The visitors went ahead despite their numerical disadvantage, with Furkan Soyalp scoring the match-winner in the 87th minute.

The loss left the Black Eagles in fourth spot, having garnered 44 points from 25 games. Konyaspor are 14th on 28 points.

Konyaspor vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Besiktas have 31 wins from the last 56 head-to-head games. Konyaspor were victorious on 10 occasions while 15 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2024 when Besiktas claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Besiktas have scored at least two goals in the last six head-to-head games.

Eight of Konyaspor's last nine league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Besiktas' last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Besiktas are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games (five wins).

Konyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Konyaspor hold just a one-point advantage over the relegation zone. Their home form could be crucial to their hopes of avoiding the drop, having won two of their last three home league games.

Besiktas would have been disappointed to have dropped all three points from a winning position against Gaziantep. Their visitors ended the game with 10 men and the loss left them six points off the top three, albeit with a game in hand.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Konyaspor 1-2 Besiktas

Konyaspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

