Konyaspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2024

Konyaspor will host Fenerbahce at the Konya Büyükşehir Belediye Stadyumu on Monday in the final round of the 2023-24 Super Lig campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult campaign and now find themselves fighting for survival with four games left to play in the league. They were beaten 1-0 by Sivasspor last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point before their opponents scored the winner four minutes from normal time.

Konyaspor sit 16th in the table with 36 points. They are just two points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Monday.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have performed well this season and remain in contention for the Super Lig title in the final weeks of the campaign. They beat Besiktas 2-1 in their last match, with Michy Batshuayi and Irfan Can Kahveci getting on the scoresheet in either half before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

The visitors sit second in the table with 89 points from 34 games and will be targeting victory on Monday to retain their title ambitions.

Konyaspor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Konyaspor and Fenerbahce. The home side have won nine of those games while the visitors have won 36 times. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous four.

Fenerbahce have the second-best defensive record in the Super Lig this season with a goal tally of 31.

Konyaspor have scored 34 goals in the league this season. Only relegated Istanbulspor (26) have managed fewer.

Sarı Kanaryalar are the only side in the Turkish top flight this season yet to taste defeat on the road.

Konyaspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Konyaspor are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six games. They are without a win in their last three home games and could struggle here.

Fenerbahce have won seven of their last eight league matches and are undefeated in the competition since last November. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting form should see the visitors win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Konyaspor 1-3 Fenerbahce

Konyaspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)