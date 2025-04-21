Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2025

A place in the Turkiye Kupasi final will be on the line when Konyaspor and Galatasaray square off at the Konya Buyuksehir Arena on Tuesday. Recep Ucar’s hosts are on a run of five consecutive home wins as they seek a first cup triumph since the 2016-17 campaign.

Konyaspor turned in a fine show of fighting spirit at the weekend when they came from behind to snatch a 3-2 victory over Hatayspor at the Mersin Stadium.

Ucar’s side have won all but one of their last five league matches — with a 1-0 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir on April 5 being the exception — a run that has seen them surge to 11th in the Super Lig.

Konyaspor now turn their focus to the Turkish Cup, where they finished atop Group C with seven points from three matches before cruising through the quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Iskenderun on April 1.

As for Galatasaray, they picked up one win and two draws from their three group-stage games to finish second in Group C, runners-up to Konyaspor with five points from a possible nine.

Okan Buruk’s men had to sweat their socks off in the quarter-finals, as they held their own to see out a 2-1 victory over rivals Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on April 2.

Galatasaray head into Tuesday’s clash off a 2-0 victory over Bodrum in Super Lig, where they hold a five-point lead atop the table with six games left.

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have won 28 of the last 40 meetings between the two teams, losing three.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in five games against Ucar’s men, picking up four wins, since a 2-1 defeat in March 2023.

Konyaspor have won their most recent five home matches across competitions, scoring seven goals and keeping five clean sheets since a 1-0 loss to Samsunspor in February.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in five of their most recent six away matches, winning four, since February.

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Konyaspor and Galatasaray played out a goalless draw in the group stage in February, but with a place in the final on the line, expect both sides to go all out at the Konya Buyuksehir Arena.

However, given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, expect Buruk’s men to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Konyaspor 1-3 Galatasaray

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: First to score - Galatasaray (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last seven matches against Konyaspor.)

