Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2023

Konyaspor and Galatasaray lock horns at the Konya Büyükşehir Arena as round 26 of the Turkish Super Lig gets underway on Friday.

While the hosts will be looking to pick up their first league win of the year, Okan Buruk’s men set out to secure a 15th consecutive victory across all competitions.

Konyasopr were denied their first league win in 2023 as they were held to a goalless draw by Giresunspor last time out.

The Anatolian Eagles have now gone nine consecutive league matches without a win, stretching back to a 2-1 victory over Kayserispor on November 13.

Despite their woeful run, Konyaspor are currently eighth in the Super Lig table, having picked up 31 points from 24 matches so far.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, edged closer to the league title as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kasimpasa last Saturday.

They have now won 15 consecutive matches across all competitions, stretching back to December’s 2-1 friendly loss to Lazio.

With 60 points from 24 matches, Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig table with a nine-point cushion over second-placed Fenerbahce.

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 35 meetings between the teams, Galatasaray have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Konyaspor have picked up just three wins in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

Galatasaray have managed just one win in their last five away matches against Konyaspor, losing twice and claiming two draws since February 2018.

Konyaspor are winless in nine consecutive Super Lig matches, losing five and claiming four draws since the start of December.

Buruk’s side are on a blistering run of 15 consecutive victories, while they have won their last 13 league matches since October’s 2-2 draw with Alanyaspor.

Konyaspor and Galatasaray Prediction

Galatasaray have enjoyed a sensational campaign so far and are closing in on a record-extending 23rd Super Lig crown. Buruk’s men are one of the most in-form sides in Europe and we are backing them to pick up the win at the Konya Büyükşehir Arena.

Prediction: Konyaspor 0-2 Galatasaray

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five Konyaspor’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Galatasaray’s last five matches)

