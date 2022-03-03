Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22 

Konyaspor and Galatasaray will battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig gameweek 28 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts suffered a harrowing 5-1 defeat away to Alanyaspor in the league last weekend. Abdulkerim Bardakci put them ahead in the 11th minute, only for Alanya to rally back with four first-half goals before Oguz Aydin wrapped up the rout in the 87th minute.

Galatasaray twice came from behind to secure a 4-2 victory over Rizespor on home turf. Patrick van Aanholt scored a brace, while Bafetimbi Gomis scored in the eighth minute of injury time after missing a second-half penalty.

The win saw Domenec Torrent's side climb to the 12th spot, having garnered 35 points from 27 matches. Konyaspor remained in second spot despite their defeat, although they are now 17 points behind Trabzonspor in a fading title race.

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

Galatasaray have 24 wins from their last 34 matches against Konyaspor. The hosts were victorious on just two occasions, while eight matches ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021, when Mostafa Mohamed's fourth-minute strike guided Gala to a 1-0 victory on home turf.

Kinyaspor form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Galatasaray form guide: W-W-D-D-L

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Team News

Konyaspor

Artem Kravets is a doubt, while Eray Birnican is suspended following his red card on the sidelines against Alanyaspor.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Eray Birnican

Doubtful: Artem Kravets

Galatasaray

Arda Turan has been ruled out with an injury from the game. Isik Kaan Arslan has returned to training after injury, but this game might be too soon for him.

Halil Dervisoglu is reportedly unhappy with playing for Galatasaray and wants a move to Besiktas as per Fotomac. He is a doubt for the game along with Fernando Muslera.

Olimpiu Morutan was not included in the squad for the last two games but may be back in contention for this one after encouraging words from the coach.

Injuries: Isik Kaan Arslan, Arda Turan

Doubtful: Fernando Muslera, Halil Dervisoglu, Olimpiu Morutan

Suspension: None

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Konyaspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ibrahim Sehic (GK); Guilherme, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Adil Demirbag, Nejc Skubic; Paul-Jose Mpoku, Amar Rahmanovic; Zymer Bytyqi, Soner Dikmen, Amilton; Ahmed Hassan

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Inaki Pena (GK); Patrick van Aanholt, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Sacha Boey; Taylan Antalyali, Erick Pulgar; Kerem Akturkoglu, Ryan Babel, Emre Kilinc; Bafetimbi Gomis

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

The two sides will go into the game on different trajectories, with the hosts stuttering in recent weeks, while Galatasaray have gotten back in form at the right time.

Konyaspor's four-game winless run in the league has seen them stumble in the title race and any further dropped points could put paid to their plans for a first Super League title.

Neither side has the strongest defense and they are each likely to get on the scoresheet. But we are backing Galatasaray to continue their recent good run with another narrow victory.

Prediction: Konyaspor 1-2 Galatasaray

Edited by Shardul Sant