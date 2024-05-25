Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2023-24

Galatasaray will be looking to clinch the 2023-24 Turkish Super Lig title when they visit the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium to face Konyaspor on Sunday. Okan Buruk’s men hold a three-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahce heading into the season finale and need at least a draw to clinch their 24th league title.

Konyaspor dropped two huge points in their battle at the bottom end of the table as they were held to a 2-2 draw by 10-man Kayserispor last Saturday.

This followed a 3-0 victory over Samsunspor at the Kadir Has Stadium on May 12 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 41 points from 37 matches, Konyaspor are currently 15th in the Super Lig table, just three points above 17th-placed Hatayspor in the relegation zone heading into the season finale.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray had to put their Super Lig title champagne on ice last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against second-placed Fenerbahce on home turf.

Before that, Buruk’s men were on a 10-match winning streak across all competitions, a run stretching back to a 2-0 cup defeat against Fatih Karagumruk.

With 99 points from 37 matches, Galatasaray currently sit at the top of the league table, three points above Fenerbahce.

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head

Galatasaray hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up 25 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides. Konyaspor have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Konyaspor Form Guide: D-W-D-L-L

Galatasaray Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Team News

Konyaspor

The home side will be without the duo of Metehan Mert and Karahan Subasi, who have been ruled out through groin and thigh injuries respectively.

Injured: Metehan Mert, Karahan Subasi

Suspended: None

Galatasaray

Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech is suspended and will sit out Sunday’s season finale.

Injured: None

Suspended: Hakim Ziyech

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Konyaspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jakub Slowik; Valon Ethemi, Adil Demirbag, Teenage Hadebe, Guilherme Haubert; Soner Dikmen, Ugurcan Yazgili; Alassane Ndao, Steven N'Zonzi, Ogulcan Ülgün; Sokol Cikalleshi

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera; Kaan Ayhan, Victor Nelsson, Davinson Sánchez, Derrick Köhn; Lucas Torreira, Kerem Demirbay; Kerem Aktürkoglu, Dries Mertens, Baris Yilmaz; Mauro Icardi

Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Galatasaray have enjoyed a solid campaign and head into the weekend needing at least a draw to clinch the title. Buruk’s men have lost their last three visits to the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, but we are backing them to come away with the desired results this weekend and retain their league crown.

Prediction: Konyaspor 0-2 Galatasaray