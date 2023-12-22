Konyaspor vs Kayserispor Prediction and Betting Tips | December 24th 2023

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Konyaspor and Kayserispor lock horns at the Konya Büyükşehir Arena on Sunday.

Hakan Keles’ men have won their last three away games and will head into the weekend looking to continue in the same vein.

Konyasopr failed to move out of the relegation zone on Thursday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by fellow bottom-dwellers Samsunspor.

This followed a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Sivasspor on December 11 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 15 points from 16 matches, Konyaspor are currently 17th in the Super Lig table, level on points with 18th-placed Samsunspor.

Kayserispor, on the other hand, were left spitting feathers last time out when they fell to a narrow 4-3 loss against Fenerbahce on home turf.

Prior to that, Recep Ucar’s side were on a 10-match unbeaten run, claiming an impressive eight wins and two draws since early October.

With 29 points from 16 matches, Kayserispor are currently third in the league standings, three points above fifth-placed Besiktas outside the European qualification places.

Konyaspor vs Kayserispor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Konyaspor boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Kayserispor have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Konyaspor are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Ucar’s men, claiming five wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in February 2019.

Kayserispor have won their last three away matches, scoring seven goals and conceding four since a 3-0 loss at Ankaragucu on October 7.

Konyaspor have lost just one of their last five home matches across all competitions while claiming three wins and one draw since the start of November.

Konyaspor vs Kayserispor Prediction

Konyasopr and Kayserispor have had a contrasting first half of the season, with Keles’ men scrambling for points at the bottom end of the table.

However, Konyasopr are on a dominant run against the visitors and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Konyaspor 1-1 Kayserispor

Konyaspor vs Kayserispor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the last nine clashes between the two sides)

