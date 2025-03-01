Konyaspor vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2025

Konyaspor will host Trabzonspor at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 Super Lig campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of results in recent games and look set to fight for survival in the final months of the season as they sit 14th in the table with 25 points.

They played out a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sivasspor in their last league outing before holding on for a goalless draw against Galatasaray in the group stages of the Turkiye Kupasi on Thursday.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, have been bright all year and are making a late push for the continental places. They picked up a narrow 3-2 win over Gaziantep last time out in the Super Lig and then improved on that performance significantly during the week, beating Rizespor 5-1 in the domestic cup.

The visitors sit eighth in the table with 32 points from 23 matches and will be looking to continue their winning streak next week and potentially inch closer to the top four.

Konyaspor vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 meetings between the two teams. Konyaspor have won just 14 of those games while Trabzonspor have won 30 times, with their other 19 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 15 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2018.

Anadolu Kartalı have scored 30 goals in the Turkish top flight this season, the joint-most of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Trabzonspor are one of just two teams in the Super Lig this season without a win on the road.

Konyaspor vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Konyaspor are on a four-game winless streak and have won just once in the Super Lig since the start of December. They have, however, been quite decent on home turf this season and will fancy their chances of a favorable result next week.

Karadeniz Fırtınası have won three of their last four matches and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have, however, failed to perform on the road all season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Konyaspor 2-2 Trabzonspor

Konyaspor vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matchups)

