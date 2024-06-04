Korea DPR vs Syria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Korea DPR and Syria will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday. The home side have not been in action since falling to a 1-0 defeat away to Japan in the qualifiers in March.

Ao Tanaka's second-minute strike was the difference between the two sides. Japan were awarded a 3-0 away victory in the second game.

Syria, meanwhile, comfortably thrashed Myanmar with a 7-0 home victory. Omar Maher Khribin had an eventful game that saw him score a hat-trick and also miss a penalty. Mouaiad Ajjan Al scored a brace while Ibrahim Hesar and Alaa Al-Dali scored a goal each in the rout.

The win left the Qasioun Eagles in second spot in Group B, having garnered seven points from four games. Korea DPR are third on three points.

Korea DPR vs Syria Head-to-Head

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides. Syria have four wins to their name. Four games were drawn while Korea DPR were victorious twice. Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Syria claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Korea DPR form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Syria form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Korea DPR vs Syria Team News

Korea DPR

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Sin Yong-nam's side.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Syria

Mahmoud Al Aswad, Aiham Ousou and Daleho Irandust are ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Mahmoud Al Aswad, Daleho Irandust, Aiham Ousou

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Korea DPR vs Syria Predicted XI

Korea DPR Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ju-Hyok Kang (GK); Pom-Hyok Kim, Yu-song Kim, Kuk-Chol Jang, Kyong-Sok Kim; Ju-Song Choe, Un-Chol Ri, Kuk-Bom Kim, Paek Chung-Song; Kwang-Song Han, Il-Gwan Jong

Syria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ahmad Madania (GK); Moayad Ajan, Thaer Krouma, Omar Midani, Abdul Rahman Weiss; Ezequiel Ham, Jalil Elias, Fahd Youssef; Omar Al Somah, Alaa Al Dali, Antonio Yakoub

Korea DPR vs Syria Prediction

Korea DPR need a victory here to keep their hopes of advancing to the next stage of the qualifiers alive. Anything other than a win would see them eliminated.

Syria were the second favorites to progress from this group and Hector Cuper's side have made good on their status. They need just one point from their final two games to advance while they also still have a mathematical, albeit slim chance of climbing above Japan to the top of the group.

We are backing the visiting side to claim maximum points with a routine victory.

Prediction: Korea DPR 0-2 Syria