Korea Republic U20 vs Gambia U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2023

Korea Republic and Gambia will battle for three points in a 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup Group F fixture on Sunday.

The Koreans are coming off a 2-2 draw against Honduras on Thursday. David Ruiz opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for the Hondurans before being sent off five minutes later. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Honduras went two goals up through Isaac Castillosix minutes into the second half. Yong-Hak Kim and Park Seug-Ho scored quickfire goals to ensure the soils were shared.

Gambia triumphed over France with a 2-1 victory despite missing a second half penalty. Banhie Zoukrou's 13th-minute own goal put the Africans ahead while Wilson Odobert drew the French level in the second half. Mamin Sanyang scored the match-winner in the 68th minute.

The victory moved the Young Scorpions to the top of the table with six points and saw them book their spot in the knockout round. Korea Republic are two points behind them in second spot.

Korea Republic U20 vs Gambia U20

This will be the first meeting between the two sides at this level.

Gambia have won eight of their last nine games, keeping a clean sheet in five games in this sequence.

Four of Korea Republic's last six games have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Eight of Gambia's last 11 games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Adama Bonga has scored six goals in his last five matches for Gambia.

Korea Republic U20 vs Gambia U20 Prediction

Gambia have booked their spot in the knockout round and need just one point to guarantee top spot in the group. Korea Republic are aiming to match or surpass their runners-up finish in the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Kim Eun-jung's side are on course to progress to the knockout rounds for the eighth time. They currently have four points which should ostensibly be enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. However, Korea will be looking to progress as one of the top two in the group.

This game is a direct battle for top spot in Group F and although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Korea Republic 2-2 Gambia

Korea Republic U20 vs Gambia U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Adama Bojang to score anytime

Poll : 0 votes