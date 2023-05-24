Korea Republic U20 vs Honduras U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25, 2023 

Korea Republic U20 and Honduras U20 square off at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group F fixture on Thursday (May 25).

Korea kickstarted their campaign with a surprise 2-1 win over France. Lee Seung-Woon and Lee Young-Jun scored in either half to put their nation two goals up before Alan Virginius scored a consolation from the spot for France in the 70th minute.

Honduras, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat against Gambia. A quickfire start to the game saw both sides score in the opening five minutes. Adama Bojang opened the scoring in the first minute for the Gambia before Marco Aceituno levelled matters four minutes later. Bojang completed his brace with six minutes later to help Gambia secure all three points.

The defeat left the North Americans at the bottom of Group F, while Korea lead the way at the summit with three points.

Korea Republic U20 vs Honduras U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Korea's best performance at the U-20 World Cup was in the last edition, where they finished runners-up to Ukraine.

Honduras failed to make it out of the group stage in their last eight U-20 World Cup appearances.

Four of Korea's last six games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Korea are participating in their 16th World Cup at this level, the joint-second most in history.

Korea Republic U20 vs Honduras U20 Prediction

Korea Republic sent a statement of intent with their victory over France, and another win will take Kim Eun-jung's side through to the knockouts. The Asians were runners-up in the last edition of the U-20 World Cup and have progressed from the group stage in their last five appearances.

Honduras, meanwhile, are nowhere near matching the same standards, having failed to make it out of the group in their previous eight appareances. Korea are the favourites and should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Korea 2-0 Honduras

Korea Republic U20 vs Honduras U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Korea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Korea to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes