Korea Republic U20 vs Israel U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023

Korea Republic U20 clash with Israel U20 at Estadio Unico in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday (June 11).

Korea are set to play their second third-place match in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Their first was in 1983 when they emerged fourth after losing to Poland. The Asian team, who finished runners-up in the previous edition, were eying a place in this edition's final but lost 2-1 to Italy.

Taegeuk Warriors will get their hands on bronze if they prevail over Israel. Manager Kim Eunjung has said that he will feature his first-team squad, underscoring the importance of the matchup. However, Israel have been the most unpredictable team in the competition and could orchestrate another surprise.

Israel deserve commendation for their campaign, being a debutant team in the competition. Few expected them to get this far. Although they lost to Uruguay 1-0 in the semifinal, their stats were very promising. Israel had 472 passes completed against 221 for Uruguay and 113 completed line breaks against their opponents' 84.

Israel manager Ofir Haim did not indicate whether he will use his first-team players, but his boys have proved that they can face any opposition. Their bravery against the USA in the quarterfinals (3-2) is enough to hand them a seal of approval. Finishing third would be historic and worth fighting for.

Korea Republic U20 vs Israel U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Korea have suffered one loss, while Israel have been beaten twice in the competition

Korea have scored nine times and conceded seven in six games.

Both teams have been shown a red card once in the competition.

Israel have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Korea have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Israel have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Korea – L-W-W-W-D; Israel – L-W-W-D-D

Korea Republic U20 vs Israel U20 Prediction

Manager Eunjung will expect his forward trio Choi Seok-hyeon, Lee Seung-won and Lee Young-jun to live up to the billing. They boast two goals apiece, but the manager criticised them for their “poor input” against Italy.

Meanwhile, Anan Khalaily and Dor Turgeman lead Israel’s scoring charts with two goals apiece. They remain the team’s main attacking threat. Korea's formidable teamwork failed the last time but could survive Israel’s challenge.

Prediction: Korea U20 3-1 Israel U20

Korea Republic U20 vs Israel U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Korea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Korea Republic U20 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Israel to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes