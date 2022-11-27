Korea Republic vs Ghana Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 30 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Korea Republic will lock horns with Ghana at the Education City Stadium on Monday in their second group stage game of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Korea Republic played out a dour 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their opening game, with both sides struggling to create any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet, although the South Americans twice came close to scoring but were denied by the crossbar.

Korea's best chance of the game fell to Ui-jo Hwang just after the half-hour mark but the Olympiacos striker skied his effort.

Ghana, meanwhile, were beaten by a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in their first group game, falling behind to a contentious penalty midway through the second half before Andre Ayew leveled the scores. A quickfire double from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao, however, saw the Seleção reclaim the lead and pick up all three points despite late pressure from the Ghanaians.

Both sides will be looking to pick up their first win of the competition when they face off next week.

Korea Republic vs Ghana Head-to-Head stats

Monday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Korea and Ghana. Both sides have won four games apiece while their other matchup ended in a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2014, with the Black Stars winning 4-0 via a hat-trick from Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew and a strike from Asamoah Gyan.

Korea Republic Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Ghana Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Korea Republic vs Ghana Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

The Tigers of Asia have been knocked out in the group stages in three of their last four appearances at the World Cup. They are yet to win their second group game on the global stage and will be desperate to end that streak on Monday.

They have been solid in defense in recent games, keeping five clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions, and will be looking to continue that trend next week.

Ghana were knocked out of the group stages in their last World Cup appearance after failing to win any games and will hope for better luck this time around. They have won three of their last four games against the Asian nation and will fancy their chances ahead of Monday's game.

The presence of Heung-Min Son gives the Koreans a slight advantage but the Ghanaians showed in glimpses against Portugal what they are capable of and must not be underestimated.

