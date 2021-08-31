Korea Republic vs Iraq prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Korea Republic host Iraq at Seoul Stadium on matchday one of the third stage of the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over Lebanon in the second qualifying round in June. Son Heung-Min and Son Min-Kyu scored second-half goals to help the Warriors secure top spot in Group H.

Iraq suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Iran in a World Cup qualifier in June. Sardar Azmoun scored the match-winner in the 35th minute to help his nation pick up all three points on home turf.

Iraq and Korea Republic have been grouped in Group A alongside the United Arab Emirates, Syria, Iran and Lebanon. Only the top two in the group qualify automatically for the World Cup.

Korea Republic vs Iraq Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 23 previous occasions and draws have been by far the most recurring results, with 10 games in the past ending in a share of the spoils.

Iraq were victorious on five occasions while Korea Republic have eight wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in June 2017, which ended in a goalless draw.

Korea Republic form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Iraq form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Korea Republic vs Iraq Team News

Korea Republic

Coach Paulo Bento has called up 26 players for the qualifiers against Iraq and Lebanon. The list is headlined by Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Iraq

Iraq coach Dick Advocaat has called up 25 players for the games against Korea Republic and Iran.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic vs Iraq Predicted XI

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-Gyu (GK); Lee Yong, Hong Chul, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Moon-Hwan; Hwang Hee-Chan, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Hwang In-Beom; Son Heung-Min, Hwang Ui-Jo, Song Min-Kyu

Iraq Predicted XI (4-5-1): Fahad Talib (GK); Ahmed Ibrahim, Dhurgham Ismail, Ali Faez, Frans Putros; Humam Tariq, Bashar Resan, Justin Meram, Ibrahim Bayesh, Mohammed Qasim; Mohanad Ali

Korea Republic vs Iraq Prediction

The home side are favorites and have more proven players on the biggest stage within their ranks.

Iraq are likely to be more cautious in their approach and have what it takes to take advantage of any opportunity handed to them. However, we are predicting a comfortable victory for South Korea with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Korea Republic 3-1 Iraq

Edited by Vishal Subramanian