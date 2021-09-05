Korea Republic vs Lebanon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier 

Korea Republic will welcome Lebanon to the Suwon World Cup Stadium for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Iraq on home turf last Thursday. Lebanon, on the other hand, were involved a goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates on the same day.

South Korea and Lebanon are third and fifth respectively in Group A, with four sides in the group tied on just one point.

Korea Republic vs Lebanon Head-to-Head

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides and Korea Republic have an overwhelmingly better record with 10 wins to their name. Lebanon were victorious on one occasion while three previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. Goals from Min-Kyu Song and Heung-Min Son helped Korea Republic pick up a 2-1 comeback victory.

The home side are currently on a four-game winning run, with three games in the sequence ending in a victory. Lebanon have won two of their last five games.

Korea Republic form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Lebanon form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Korea Republic vs Lebanon Team News

Korea Republic

Coach Paulo Bento called up 26 players for the qualifiers against Iraq and Lebanon. The list is headlined by Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Lebanon

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic vs Lebanon Predicted XI

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-Gyu (GK); Lee Yong, Hong Chul, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Moon-Hwan; Hwang Hee-Chan, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Hwang In-Beom; Son Heung-Min, Hwang Ui-Jo, Song Min-Kyu

Lebanon Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mostafa Matar (GK); Kassem El-Zein, Joan Oumari, Alexander Michel, Abbas Assi; Soony Saad, Michel Melki, Nader Matar, Mohamed Hayder; Hassan Maatouk, Bassel Zakaria

Korea Republic vs Lebanon Prediction

Korea are heavy favorites heading into the game. Having drawn their first match in the group, though, they need maximum points to keep their World Cup qualification hopes on track.

The need for all three points will spur the hosts on and we are backing the Warriors to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Korea Republic 3-0 Lebanon

