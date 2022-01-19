Korea Republic vs Moldova prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Korea Republic and Moldova will square off in an international friendly fixture at the Mardan Stadium on Friday.

The Asians come into the game on the back of a resounding 5-1 victory in another friendly against Iceland on Saturday. Five different men got on the scoresheet for the Taegeuk Warriors, with Sveinn Aron Gudjonsen grabbing a consolation goal for the Europeans.

Moldova played out a five-goal thriller in which they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Uganda. Patrick Kaddu's brace from the spot helped the East Africans overturn a two-goal deficit to secure victory.

Korea Republic vs Moldova Head-to-Head

This will be only the second international meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in a friendly back in January 2018 when Kim Shin-Wook's strike midway through the second half helped South Korea to a 1-0 victory.

Moldova have lost eight matches on the bounce and have just one win from their last 29 international fixtures. Korea Republic are on a 10-game unbeaten run.

Korea Republic form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Moldova form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Korea Republic vs Moldova Team News

Korea Republic

South Korea's 27-man squad for January's friendlies is predominantly made up of players plying their trade in the K1 League.

Gamba Osaka's Kwon Kyung-won and Kashiwa Reysol's Kim Seung-gyu are the only foreign-based members of the squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Moldova

Coach Serghei Clescenco called up 26 players for the friendlies against Uganda and South Korea.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic vs Moldova Predicted XI

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-gyu (GK); Kim Young-gwon, Lee Yong, Jung Seung-hyun, Kim Jin-su; Kwon Chang-hoon, Kwon Chang-hoon, Eom Ji-sung; Cho Gue-sung, Cho Young-wook, Lee Dong-jun

Moldova Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stanislav Namasco (GK); Ion Jardan, Vadim Bolohan, Maxim Potirniche, Denis Marandici; Alexandru Antoniuc, Sergiu Platica, Mihail Caimacov; Danu Spataru, Ion Nicolaescu, Vladimir Ambros

Korea Republic vs Moldova Prediction

One side has won eight and drawn two of their last 10 matches and are on the cusp of qualification for the FIFA World Cup, while the other has lost eight matches on the bounce. This highlights the disparity between the two teams.

Korea Republic are overwhelming favorites to emerge triumphant, so there should only be one winner here. We are backing South Korea to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Korea Republic 4-0 Moldova

Edited by Vishal Subramanian