Korea Republic vs Singapore Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Korea Republic will face Singapore in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday (November 16th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of Vietnam in a friendly in October. Five different men, including Son Heung-Min, scored for the Koreans in addition to an own goal by Minh Trong Vo.

Singapore, meanwhile, booked their spot at this stage with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Guam in the last round of the qualifiers. Shawal Anuar scored an 81st-minute goal to help his nation claim a 1-0 away win to add to their 2-1 home win.

They have been drawn in Group C alongside Korea Republic, Thailand and China.

Korea Republic vs Singapore Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 37th meeting between the two sides. Korea Republic have 31 wins to their name, Singapore were victorious on two occasions, while three games ended in a draw.

This will be their first clash since an international friendly in November 2010 when Singapore claimed a 2-0 victory.

Five of Singapore's last eight games have been level at halftime.

Four of South Korea's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first half.

Singapore are ranked 155th in the latest FIFA World rankings, while Korea Republic are ranked 24th in the world.

Korea Republic's last four games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of South Korea's competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Korea Republic vs Singapore Prediction

Korea Republic have qualified for each of the last eight FIFA World Cup tournaments and their quest for a ninth successive World Cup appearance begins now. The Taegeuk Warriors have not played a competitive game since their ouster by Brazil in the round-of-16 in Qatar last December and are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in their last five friendlies.

Singapore comfortably saw off Guam to get to this stage but face an uphill task to advance beyond this stage.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Korea Republic 4-0 Singapore

Korea Republic vs Singapore Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Korea Republic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Korea Republic/Korea Republic

Tip 5 - Korea Republic to score over 1.5 goals