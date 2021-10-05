Korea Republic vs Syria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Korea Republic and Syria will trade tackles in Seoul, with three points on the line in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 home win over Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier last month. Kwan Chang-Hoon scored the match-winning goal in the 59th minute.

Syria settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with the United Arab Emirates. Ale Ahmed Mabkhout and Mahmood Albaher scored in either half to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

Korea Republic still trail table-toppers Iran by two points, having garnered four points from two matches. Syria are in fourth place in Group A on one point.

Korea Republic vs Syria Head-to-Head

Korea Republic have four wins from their last eight games against Syria. Three previous matches ended in a draw while Syria were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier when Hong Jeong-Ho scored a fourth-minute goal to give Korea Republic a 1-0 home win in March 2017.

The hosts are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, with four games in this sequence ending in victory. Syria have gone four matches without a win.

Korea Republic form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Syria form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Korea Republic vs Syria Team News

Korea Republic

Premier League-based duo Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan have been included in Paulo Bento's squad to dispute the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Syria and Iran.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Syria

Syria called up 30 players to dispute the qualifiers against South Korea and Lebanon.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic vs Syria Predicted XI

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-Gyu (GK); Lee Yong, Hong Chul, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Yong; Hwang Hee-Chan, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang In-Beom; Son Heung-Min, Hwang Ui-Jo, Song Min-Kyu

Syria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Alma (GK); Moayad Ajan, Omar Midani, Amro Jenyat, Khaled Kurdaghli; Mahmoud Al-Mawas, Zaher Midani, Tamer Haj Mohamad; Omar Kharbin, Omar Al Somah, Alaa Al Dali

Korea Republic vs Syria Prediction

Korea Republic are heavy favorites on home turf and will be looking to secure maximum points ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Iran next week.

Although Syria have what it takes to potentially cause an upset, we are backing the Taegeuk Warriors to triumph with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Korea Republic 2-0 Syria

