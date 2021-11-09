Korea Republic vs UAE prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Korea Republic will welcome the UAE to the Goyang Stadium for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The home side are seeking to get back to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Iran last month. Second-half goals from Heung-Min Son and Alireza Jahanbakhsh saw both sides share the spoils.

The UAE also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Iraq on home turf. Ali Ahmed Mabkhout scored a last-gasp equalizer for the home side in the fifth minute of injury time.

The stalemates left Korea Republic and the UAE in second and fourth spot on eight and three points respectively.

Korea Republic vs UAE Head-to-Head

This will be the 21st meeting between the two sides and Korea Republic have a far superior record in previous matches played.

The Taegeuk Warriors have 14 wins to their name, while the UAE were victorious on three occasions with four matches in the past ending in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in June 2015 when South Korea secured a 3-0 victory.

The hosts are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak that includes five wins, while the UAE are on a four-game winless run, drawing three.

Korea Republic form guide: D-W-W-D-W

UAE form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Korea Republic vs UAE Team News

Korea Republic

Coach Paulo Bento called up 25 players to dispute the qualifiers against the UAE and Iraq. The squad is headlined by Tottenham Hotspur striker and national team captain Heung-Min Son.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

UAE

Goalkeeper and captain Ali Khasif headlines the squad of 24 players called up for the games against South Korea and Lebanon.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Korea Republic vs UAE Predicted XI

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-Gyu (GK); Kim Jin-su, Hong Chul, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Yong; Hwang Hee-Chan, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang In-Beom; Son Heung-Min, Cho Gue-sung, Song Min-Kyu

UAE Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ali Khasif (GK); Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shahin Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al-Attas, Walid Abbas; Ali Salmeen, Yahia Nader, Fabio Lima, Abdullah Ramadan, Khalil Ibrahim; Ali Mabkhout

Korea Republic vs UAE Prediction

The UAE still have an outside chance of finishing in the top two but a victory in this game is imperative for that to happen. However, it is easier said than done against a South Korean side that are bonafide continental heavyweights.

The hosts have superior players compared to their visitors and are favorites to emerge victorious in front of their fans. We are backing the Korean Republic to secure a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Korea Republic 2-0 UAE

Edited by Peter P