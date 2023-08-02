Korea Republic Women vs Germany Women Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023 

Korea Republic and Germany wrap up their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage campaign at the Suncorp Stadium on Thursday (August 3).

The Koreans started their campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Colombia and followed it up with a 1-0 loss to debutants Morocco last week. Ibtissam Jraidi's sixth-minute strike inspired the North Africans to all three points.

Germany, meanwhile, commenced their tournament with a comfortable 6-0 bashing of Morocco. They followed that up with a 2-1 defeat against Colombia in one of the upsets of the tournament.

Linda Caicedo put the South American side ahead in the 52nd minute before Alexandra Poop leveled matters from the spot in the 89th minute. Manuela Vanegas rose highest to head home a corner in the seventh minute of injury time to give Colombia the win.

The defeat saw Germany drop to second spot in Group H with three points, while Korea are bottom of the standings with zero points.

Korea Republic Women vs Germany Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Korea have lost ten of their last 12 World Cup games.

Germany's last five win at the World Cup have come with a clean sheet.

Korea have conceded at least twice in their last three games against European opposition.

Germany's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Germany have made it to at least the quarterfinal in the previous eight World Cups.

Korea Republic Women vs Germany Women Prediction

Korea's campaign has been disastrous, to say the least, as the Taeguk Ladies are on the cusp of a group-stage elimination.

Germany, for their part, started their campaign in an emphatic fashion and were seemingly destined for another finish as group leaders. However, their shock loss to Colombia has put the two-time world champions in unfamiliar territory.

It's not quite panic mode for Martina Voss-Tecklenberg's women, though, as their healthy goal difference means a win should ostensibly be enough to see them through to the knockouts for a ninth straight time.

Expect Germany to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Korea Republic 0-3 Germany

Korea Republic Women vs Germany Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Germany to score over 1.5 goals