Korea Republic Women vs Haiti Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023

Korea Republic Women and Haiti Women will square off in an international friendly on Saturday.

The Koreans have not been in action since cruising to a 5-0 victory over Zambia in a friendly in April. Lee Geum-Min scored a hat-trick, while Park Eun-Sun weighed in with a brace to inspire their nation to the comfortable win.

Haiti, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Costa Rica in the group stage of the 2023 Central and Caribbean Games. Alexa Herrera and Meghane St-Cyr scored in either half to guide the Costa Ricans to victory. They also suffered a 4-1 defeat against Venezuela and 3-1 loss against Centro Caribe to finish bottom of Group A.

Haiti and Korea Republic will use Saturday's game to finalize preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. South Korea have been grouped in Group H alongside Colombia, Germany and Morocco. Haiti are in Group D alongside England, Denmark and China.

Korea Republic Women vs Haiti Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Each of South Korea's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Haiti's last six friendly games have witnessed goals at both ends.

South Korea are unbeaten in seven friendly games, winning five games in this sequence.

Seventeen of Haiti's last 18 games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Haiti's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Korea Republic Women vs Haiti Women Prediction

South Korea and Haiti will be aiming to head into the World Cup on a positive note by winning their final pre-tournament friendly.

Haiti have lost their last three games on the bounce and will be keen to avoid a fourth loss. However, they will have their work cut out for them, as the Koreans are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in friendlies.

Korea Republic are strong favorites in the game and we are backing them to get the job done. Haiti's games tend to be high-scoring affairs and this trend could continue.

Prediction: Korea Republic 3-1 Haiti

Korea Republic Women vs Haiti Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Korea Republic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - South Korea to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

