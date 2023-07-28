Korea Republic Women vs Morocco Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2023 

Korea Republic Women and Morocco Women will continue their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign when they square off at the Coopers Stadium on Sunday.

The Koreans started their tournament with a 2-0 defeat against Colombia last week. Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored first-half goals to inspire the South Americans to victory.

Morocco, meanwhile, suffered an embarassing 6-0 defeat against Germany in their first-ever World Cup game. Alexandra Popp scored a first-half brace to guide the two-time world champions to victory.

The defeat left the Lionnesses of Atlas rooted to the bottom of Group H, while South Korea sit in third spot.

Korea Republic Women vs Morocco Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Just six of the last 23 games involving either side saw both sides find the back of the net.

Korea Republic have lost nine of their last 11 World Cup games, drawing one.

Each of Morocco's last nine games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

South Korea's defeat against Colombia ended a streak of six consecutive games that produced three goals or more.

Morocco are winless in six games, losing four in this streak and failing to score in each game.

Korea Republic are appearing in their third successive World Cup, while Morocco are making their debut.

Korea Republic Women vs Morocco Women Prediction

Korea Republic suffered a disappointing defeat against Colombia in their opening game of the World Cup, despite entering the game as the favorites. The Taegeuk Warriors will be looking to bounce back to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds alive.

Morocco, for their part, were elated to be making their debut at the World Cup but they had a dose of reality when they faced Germany in their opening game. The Germans highlighted the gulf in class between the two sides and another defeat here would see Reynald Pedros' side on the cusp of being eliminated.

Scoring goals has been a major problem for the north Africans and we are backing Korea Republic to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Korea Republic 1-0 Morocco

Korea Republic Women vs Morocco Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Korea Republic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Tip 4 - Over 2.5 goals