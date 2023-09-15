Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Kortrijk will host Anderlecht at Guldensporen Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured a near-abysmal start to their season and currently find themselves rock-bottom in the league standings. They were beaten 3-0 by Leuven in their last game and had a few chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but could not find a way past Maxence Privot in the opposition goal.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of results in the league at the moment after shaking off their opening-day defeat to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. They played out a 1-1 draw against 10-man Genk last time out and had looked set to be headed towards maximum points before their opponents leveled the scores deep into additional time.

The visitors sit second in the league table with 13 points from six games. They are level on points with Gent at the top of the pile and can leapfrog them with the three points this weekend.

Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 71 meetings between Kortrijk and Anderlecht. The hosts have won just 10 of those games while the visitors have won 45 times.

There have been 16 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Kortrijk have the worst defensive record in the Belgian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 17.

Only two of Anderlecht's seven league goals this season have come away from home.

De Kerels have scored four goals in the Jupiler Pro League this season. Only Standard Liege (3) have scored fewer.

Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Prediction

Kortrijk have lost five of their last six games and have failed to score any goals in three of those outings. They have won just two competitive home games this year and could struggle this weekend.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, are on a five-game unbeaten streak, picking up four consecutive wins in that period. The visitors are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Sunday's clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Kortrijk 1-3 Anderlecht

Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)