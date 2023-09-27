Kortrijk vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2023

Kortrijk and Cercle Brugge get the ball rolling in round nine of the Belgian Jupiler League when they lock horns at the Guldensporen Stadion on Friday.

Miron Muslic’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five games against the home side and will look to extend this dominant run.

Kortrijk continued to struggle for results in the 2023-24 campaign as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Sporting Charleroi at the weekend.

Edward Still’s men have now failed to win their opening eight matches this season, losing six and picking up just two draws so far.

With two points from a possible 24, Kortrijk are currently rooted to the bottom of the Jupiler League table, level on points with 15th-placed Westerlo.

Cercle Brugge, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Union Saint-Gilloise last Sunday.

Prior to that, Muslic’s side were denied a fourth win on the bounce as they were beaten 2-1 by newly-promoted Molenbeek on September 16.

Cercle Brugge are currently 12th in the Jupiler League standings, having picked up 12 points from their opening eight games.

Kortrijk vs Cercle Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Kortrijk boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cercle Brugge have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

The Bruges outfit are unbeaten in their last five games against Still’s men, claiming four wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in August 2020.

Kortrijk are one of just two sides yet to pick up a win this season, having lost six and managed two draws in their opening eight games.

With Sunday’s result, Cercle Brugge have now lost back-to-back league matches for the first time since also suffering two defeats back in January.

Kortrijk vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

After a solid start to the campaign, Cercle Brugge appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks and will be looking to find their feet this weekend.

Muslic’s men take on a Kortrijk side who have endured a turbulent start to the season and we fancy them extending their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Kortrijk 0-2 Cercle Brugge

Kortrijk vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cercle Brugge to win

Tip 2: Less than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the visitors’ last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Cercle Brugge’s last seven outings)