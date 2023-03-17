Kortrijk vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023 

Kortrijk and Club Brugge will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 30 fixture on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Westerlo last weekend. Tsuyoshi Watanabe's first-half own goal gave Westerlo the lead before Kyan Vaesen's second-half brace confirmed the win.

Brugge, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-0 home win over Standard Liege. Ferran Jutgla and Njorn Meijer scored second-half goals to guide their team to victory.

The win helped the defending champions hold on to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 49 points from 29 games. Kortrijk, meanwhile, are 15th with 27 points after 29 outings. They have a three-point cushion over the bottom three.

Kortrijk vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 74 previous occasions, with Brugge leading 47-12.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Brugge win 2-1 at home.

Brugge have won just one of their last seven away games across competitions.

Kortrijk have the second joint-worst attacking record at home in the league this term, having scored just 13 goals in 14 games,

Brugge have won five of their last six games against Kortrijk.

Four of Brugge's last five away games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Kortrijk vs Club Brugge Prediction

Brugge recently parted ways with former manager Scott Parker after a poor run of results. The club are yet to name a permanent replacement, but their victory last weekend was one of their most comprehensive displays in recent weeks.

Kortrijk, meanwhile, are in danger of relegation, with just three points separating them from the drop zone. A defeat could be detrimental to their chances of remaining in the top flight, but their record of five defeats in their last six games against Brugge highlights the challenge awaiting them.

The visitors should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Kortrijk 0-2 Brugge

Kortrijk vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes