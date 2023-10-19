Kortrijk vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023 

Kortrijk will welcome Club Brugge to the Guldensporenstadion for a Jupiler League matchday 11 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Westerlo before the international break. Erdon Daci's 35th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Standard Liege. Merveille Borkadi put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute, while Andreas Skov Olsen leveled matters with five minutes to go. Just when it seemed like the spoils were going to be shared, substitute Isaac Price stepped up to score the match-winner in the 90th minute.

The defeat saw the Blauw-Zwart drop to fifth spot in the table, having garnered 16 points from 10 games. Kortrijk remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with just five points to show for their efforts in 10 games.

Kortrijk vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge have 47 wins from their last 75 games against Kortrijk, 15 games ended in a stalemate while Saturday's hosts have 13 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Kortrijk claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net and also produced less than three goals.

Eleven of Club Brugge's last 12 games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Club Brugge have won just one of their last six games in all competitions (four draws).

Kortrijk have lost seven of their 10 league games this season.

Kortrijk vs Club Brugge Prediction

Kortrijk are looking likely candidates to be relegated. They have managed just one win all season long and have simply not been at par with the standards expected.

Club Brugge, for their part, have had an Inconsistent start, with the effects of their jam-packed campaign taking a toll. The visitors' games tend to be action packed at both ends and they might be breached despite coming up against the league's worst attack.

We are backing Ronny Delia's side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kortrijk 1-3 Club Brugge

Kortrijk vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Club Brugge to score over 1.5 goals