Kortrijk vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th December 2023 

Gent visit the Guldensporen Stadion on Tuesday to face bottom-side Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League, looking to build on their last victory.

The Buffalos crushed Oud-Heverlee Leuven 4-0 at home in their last game to return to winning ways following a 2-0 loss to Club Brugge.

Matisse Samoise opened the scoring in the fourth minute for Gent before Malick Fofana, Hugo Cuypers and Tsuyoshi Watanabe scored apiece in the second half.

With 35 points from 19 games, the East Flanders outfit is currently third in the league table, four points off Anderlecht and 12 behind leaders Union Saint-Gilloise.

Meanwhile, Kortrijk are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins and 10 points from 19 games. Interestingly, both their wins so far have come against sides from the city of Brugges, and at home - a 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge on 29 September and a 1-0 win over Club Brugge on 29 October.

De Kerels are also coming on the back of four consecutive defeats, including one in the cup. RWDM knocked them out of the Belgian Cup in the round of 16 with a 1-0 win, before the side lost to Westerlo (1-2), Genk (4-0) and Cercle Brugge (3-0) in succession.

Kortrijk vs Gent Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 69 clashes between the sides before, with Gent winning 36 times over Kortrijk and losing on 18 occasions

Gent have won each of their last three clashes with Kortrijk and remain unbeaten in their last four, having lost the previous three consecutively

Kortrijk have lost their last four clashes in all competitions, including their last three in the Belgian Pro League

Kortrijk have failed to score in their last two league games

Gent have failed to win their last two away games in the Belgian Pro League: 2-2 vs Genk and 2-0 vs Club Brugge

Kortrijk vs Gent Prediction

Gent are the better side here, given the contrasting form between the two. Kortrijk could approach the game in a defensive mode but the Buffalos should be able to prevail regardless.

Prediction: Kortrijk 0-3 Gent

Kortrijk vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No