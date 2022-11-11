Kortrijk vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022

Kortrijk will welcome Gent to Guldensporen Stadion for a matchday 17 fixture in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-1 comeback away victory over RWDM 47 in the Belgian Cup on Thursday. Ivan Botella put the hosts ahead in the 55th minute but Massimo Bruno's brace helped Kortrijk take the lead before Billei Messaoudi's injury-time strike helped his side qualify for the next round.

Gent were rampant in a 5-0 away victory over Dessel in the Cup. Hyun-Seok Hung scored a first-half brace to inspire a 4-0 lead at the break while Andrew Hjulsager stepped off the bench to wrap up the scoring four minutes into the second half.

They will turn their attention to the league scene, where they currently occupy the fifth spot, having garnered 27 points from 16 matches. Kortrijk are 16th with 12 points to their name from 16 games.

Kortrijk vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gent have 27 wins from their last 54 matches against Kortrijk. Kortrijk have 15 wins to their name, while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 stalemate in January.

Gent are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning four matches in this sequence.

Nine of Kortrijk's last 10 matches in all competitions have seen both teams score, with eight games producing three or more goals.

Gent have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last five away matches in all competitions.

Kortrijk are winless in their last six league games, losing four matches in this sequence.

Kortrijk vs Gent Prediction

Gent have been on a positive run of form and will want to keep their momentum going into the FIFA World Cup break.

Kortrijk are three points away from safety, with their six-game winless run in the league leaving them in a relegation scrap.

KAA Gent @KAAGent



Uitgebreid interview met Tarik Tissoudali in de WK-gids van #kaagent “Ik was teleurgesteld, maar een dag later draaide ik de knop om. Ik kom hier veel sterker uit.”Uitgebreid interview met Tarik Tissoudali in de WK-gids van @SportVoetbal “Ik was teleurgesteld, maar een dag later draaide ik de knop om. Ik kom hier veel sterker uit.”👉 Uitgebreid interview met Tarik Tissoudali in de WK-gids van @SportVoetbal! #kaagent 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/pzqRJFJN5x

The hosts can count on a buoyant attack to keep their hopes alive and their midweek victory will have boosted the confidence of the players. However, Gent are favorites and we are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Kortrijk 1-3 Gent

Kortrijk vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes